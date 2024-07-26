Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1834 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1834 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1834 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1834 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6332 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.

Prussia Thaler 1834 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1834 A "Mining" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1834 A "Mining" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1834 A "Mining" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1834 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1834 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1834 A "Mining" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1834 A "Mining" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1834 A "Mining" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1834 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1834 A "Mining" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1834 A "Mining" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1834 A "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1834 A "Mining" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1834 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1834 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1834 A "Mining" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1834 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1834 A "Mining" at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1834 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1834 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of Thaler 1834 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

