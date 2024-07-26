Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1834 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1834 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6332 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aureo (1)
- BAC (12)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins of History (1)
- Felzmann (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (5)
- Leu (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (4)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- WAG (4)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
