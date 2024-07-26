Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1832 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1832
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1832 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aste (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- Felzmann (7)
- Frühwald (1)
- GGN (1)
- Grün (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1832 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search