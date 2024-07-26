Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1832 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1832 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1832 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1832 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Prussia Thaler 1832 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1832 A "Mining" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1832 A "Mining" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1832 A "Mining" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1832 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1832 A "Mining" at auction Aste - September 19, 2023
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1832 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1832 A "Mining" at auction Aste - May 7, 2023
Seller Aste
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1832 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1832 A "Mining" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1832 A "Mining" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1832 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1832 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1832 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1832 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1832 A "Mining" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1832 A "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1832 A "Mining" at auction Kroha - April 4, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1832 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1832 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1832 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1832 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

