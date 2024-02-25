Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1831 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1831 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1831 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1831 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1750 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Prussia Thaler 1831 A "Mining" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1831 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1831 A "Mining" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1831 A "Mining" at auction Aurea - October 7, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1831 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1831 A "Mining" at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1831 A "Mining" at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1831 A "Mining" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1831 A "Mining" at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1831 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1831 A "Mining" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1831 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1831 A "Mining" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1831 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1831 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1831 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1831 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - November 12, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1831 A "Mining" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1831 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1831 A "Mining" at auction Niemczyk - June 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1831 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
