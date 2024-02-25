Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1831 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1831
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1831 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1750 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1831 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
