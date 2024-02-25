Thaler 1831 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1831 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1750 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.

