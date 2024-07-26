Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1827 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1827 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
