Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1827 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1827 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1827 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1827 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 4, 2024
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction Schulman - April 5, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 9, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction Karamitsos - December 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - May 2, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date May 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction Empire - March 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date March 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Prussia Thaler 1827 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1827 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

