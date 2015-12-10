Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1839 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1839 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 659 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.

Prussia Thaler 1839 D at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
