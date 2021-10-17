Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1838 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1838 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1838 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1838 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2266 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place October 15, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia Thaler 1838 D at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1838 D at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1838 D at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1838 D at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1838 D at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
