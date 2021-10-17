Thaler 1838 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1838 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2266 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place October 15, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) VF (4)