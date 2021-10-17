Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1838 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1838
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1838 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2266 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place October 15, 2021.
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
