Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1837 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1837 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1837 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1837 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 961 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place October 5, 2004.

Prussia Thaler 1837 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1837 A at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price

