Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1835 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1835 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1835 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1835 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place January 17, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia Thaler 1835 A at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 57 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1835 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1835 A at auction Rauch - January 18, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date January 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1835 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1835 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search