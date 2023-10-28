Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1835 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1835 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place January 17, 2022.
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 57 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
