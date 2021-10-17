Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1834 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1834 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1834 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1834 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rauch (1)
Prussia Thaler 1834 D at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1834 D at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
775 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1834 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

