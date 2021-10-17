Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1834 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1834 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
775 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
