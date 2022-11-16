Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1834 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1834 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1834 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1834 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 936 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place June 30, 2014.

Prussia Thaler 1834 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1834 A at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

