Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1834 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Leu Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1834 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 936 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place June 30, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (2)
- Leu (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search