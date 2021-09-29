Thaler 1833 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1833 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98062 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 540. Bidding took place February 2, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)