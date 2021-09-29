Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1833 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1833 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1833 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1833 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98062 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 540. Bidding took place February 2, 2020.

Prussia Thaler 1833 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1833 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1833 A at auction Heritage - February 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

