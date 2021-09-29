Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1833 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1833
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1833 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98062 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 540. Bidding took place February 2, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
