Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1830 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1830 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98060 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place February 2, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (6)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (10)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search