Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1830 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1830 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1830 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1830 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98060 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place February 2, 2020.

Prussia Thaler 1830 D at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1830 D at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1830 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 D at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 D at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 D at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 D at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 D at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1830 D at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 D at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 D at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 D at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 D at auction Heritage - February 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 D at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1830 D at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1830 D at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1830 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

