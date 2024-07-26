Thaler 1830 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1830 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98060 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place February 2, 2020.

