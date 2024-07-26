Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1829 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1829 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1829 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1829 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1230 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Prussia Thaler 1829 D at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1829 D at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 D at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 D at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1829 D at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 D at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 D at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 D at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 D at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 D at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 D at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 D at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 D at auction Stack's - December 19, 2007
Prussia Thaler 1829 D at auction Stack's - December 19, 2007
Seller Stack's
Date December 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 D at auction Heritage - October 1, 2007
Prussia Thaler 1829 D at auction Heritage - October 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 D at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
