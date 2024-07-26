Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1829 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1829 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1230 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date December 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
