Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1826 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1826 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1826 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1826 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2597 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.

Prussia Thaler 1826 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1826 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1826 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A at auction CNG - January 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 13, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A at auction Kroha - February 17, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A at auction Kroha - February 17, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A at auction Rauch - September 15, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

