Thaler 1826 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1826 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2597 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.

Сondition AU (7) XF (21) VF (12) F (1)

Seller All companies

Cayón (1)

CNG (1)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

HIRSCH (4)

ibercoin (2)

Kroha (2)

Künker (12)

Möller (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Teutoburger (4)