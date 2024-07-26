Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1826 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1826
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1826 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2597 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
