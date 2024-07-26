Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1824 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1824
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1824 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,300. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
