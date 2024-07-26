Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1824 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1824 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1824 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1824 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,300. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Prussia Thaler 1824 D at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1824 D at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1824 D at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1824 D at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1824 D at auction Aurea - December 11, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1824 D at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1824 D at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1824 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1824 D at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1824 D at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1824 D at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1824 D at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

