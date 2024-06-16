Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1833 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1833 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Silber Groschen 1833 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1833 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place January 1, 2017.

Prussia Silber Groschen 1833 A at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1833 A at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1833 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1833 A at auction Kroha - January 1, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date January 1, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

