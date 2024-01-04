Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1823 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1823 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Silber Groschen 1823 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1823 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 17. Bidding took place June 30, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1823 A at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Prussia Silber Groschen 1823 A at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1823 A at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1823 A at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1823 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1823 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

