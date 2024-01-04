Silber Groschen 1823 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1823 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 17. Bidding took place June 30, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) No grade (2)