Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1823 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1823
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1823 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 17. Bidding took place June 30, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Darabanth (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search