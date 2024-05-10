Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Groschen
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Glatz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1808 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4005 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stare Monety (3)
- WAG (3)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Groschen 1808 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search