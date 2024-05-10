4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1808 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4005 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (5) VF (7)