Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Groschen
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Glatz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1808 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4005 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • WAG (3)
Prussia 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Prussia 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Prussia 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Prussia 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Prussia 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Prussia 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Prussia 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Prussia 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Groschen 1808 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

