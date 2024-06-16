Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Groschen
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1807 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1605 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Erwin Dietrich - November 26, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Kroha - January 1, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date January 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Groschen 1807 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1807 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 4 Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search