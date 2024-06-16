Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Groschen
- Year 1807
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1807 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1605 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Groschen 1807 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
