4 Groschen 1807 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1807 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1605 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (14) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (2) Service NGC (2)