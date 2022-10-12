Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1802 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 0,65 g
- Pure silver (0,0109 oz) 0,338 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1802
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1802 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2718 sold at the NUMMUS Olomouc auction for CZK 190. Bidding took place April 1, 2023.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
