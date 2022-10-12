Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1802 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1802 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1802 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: NUMMUS Olomouc

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 0,65 g
  • Pure silver (0,0109 oz) 0,338 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1802 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2718 sold at the NUMMUS Olomouc auction for CZK 190. Bidding took place April 1, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1802 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 190 CZK
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1802 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

