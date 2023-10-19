Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1818 A "Type 1816-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1818 A "Type 1816-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1818 A "Type 1816-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1818 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7395 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WCN (3)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1818 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1818 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1818 A at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1818 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 17, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1818 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1818 A at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1818 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2002
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1818 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1818 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1818 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search