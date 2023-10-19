Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1818 A "Type 1816-1818" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1818
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1818 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7395 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
