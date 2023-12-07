Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/3 Thaler 1807 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Leu Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,666)
- Weight 8,352 g
- Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1807
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/3 Thaler 1807 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 108 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
