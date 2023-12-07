Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/3 Thaler 1807 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1807 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1807 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,666)
  • Weight 8,352 g
  • Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/3 Thaler 1807 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1807 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1807 A at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 108 EUR
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1807 A at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1807 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1807 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1807 A at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - September 16, 2018
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1807 A at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1807 A at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1807 A at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1807 A at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

