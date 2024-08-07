Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1806 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1806 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1806 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1806 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5019 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
741 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

