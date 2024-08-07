Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1806 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1806 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5019 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Künker (8)
- WAG (2)
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
741 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
