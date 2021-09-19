Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Schilling 1805 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Schilling 1805 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Schilling 1805 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,362 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Schilling
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Schilling 1805 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1211 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 14. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Via (1)
Prussia Schilling 1805 A at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Prussia Schilling 1805 A at auction Via - July 1, 2020
Seller Via
Date July 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1805 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins Schilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search