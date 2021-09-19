Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Schilling 1805 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,362 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Schilling
- Year 1805
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Schilling 1805 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1211 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 14. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.
For the sale of Schilling 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
