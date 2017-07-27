Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Pfennig 1821 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1821
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1821 with mark B. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2287 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 15, 2021.
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
