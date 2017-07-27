Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1821 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1821 B - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Pfennig 1821 B - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1821 with mark B. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2287 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 15, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1821 B at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1821 B at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1821 B at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1821 B at auction WAG - January 4, 2015
Seller WAG
Date January 4, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1821 B at auction Rauch - December 12, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1821 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1821 B at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1821 B at auction Künker - February 1, 2006
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1821 B at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1821 B at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1821 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 4 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search