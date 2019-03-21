Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1840 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1840
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1840 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3758 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.
