3 Pfennig 1840 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1840 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3758 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.

Сondition XF (2)