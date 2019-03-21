Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1840 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1840 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Pfennig 1840 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1840 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3758 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1840 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1840 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

