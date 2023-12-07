Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1835 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1835
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1835 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 797 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
