Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1835 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1835 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Pfennig 1835 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1835 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 797 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1835 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1835 A at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1835 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search