Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1838 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1838
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1838 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search