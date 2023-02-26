Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1838 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1838 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1838 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1838 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1838 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1838 A at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1838 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1838 A at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

