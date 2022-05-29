Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1837 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1837 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1837 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1837 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place October 30, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Heritage - October 30, 2014
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Heritage - October 30, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2014
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1837 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search