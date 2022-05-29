Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1837 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1837
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1837 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place October 30, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2014
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
