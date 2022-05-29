1 Pfennig 1837 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1837 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place October 30, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) RD (1) Service NGC (1)