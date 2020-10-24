Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1828 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1828
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1828 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3080 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
