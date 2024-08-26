Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1801

Coins of Free City Danzig

Obverse 1 Shilling 1801 A Danzig
Reverse 1 Shilling 1801 A Danzig
1 Shilling 1801 A Danzig
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 77
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search