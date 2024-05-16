1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Shilling 1801 "Danzig" with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (10) XF (22) VF (28) F (2) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (8) DETAILS (1) BN (10) Service NGC (12) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (5)

Janas (1)

Künker (5)

Marciniak (6)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Niemczyk (4)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (4)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Rhenumis (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (1)

Stare Monety (6)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (3)

WCN (11)

WDA - MiM (11)

Wójcicki (8)