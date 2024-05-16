Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Shilling 1801 A "Danzig" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1801
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Shilling 1801 "Danzig" with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
