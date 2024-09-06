Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1798

Coins of South Prussia

Obverse 1 Grosz 1798 B South Prussia
Reverse 1 Grosz 1798 B South Prussia
1 Grosz 1798 B South Prussia
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1798 E South Prussia
Reverse 1 Grosz 1798 E South Prussia
1 Grosz 1798 E South Prussia
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 8
