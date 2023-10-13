Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1798 E "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1798 E "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 1 Grosz 1798 E "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Konigsberg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1798 "South Prussia" with mark E. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Konigsberg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
Poland 1 Grosz 1798 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1798 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1798 E "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1798 E "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1798 E "South Prussia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1798 E "South Prussia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1798 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1798 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1798 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1798 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1798 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1798 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1798 E "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1798 E "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1798 E "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1798 E "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1798 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Prussian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1798 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search