Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1798 E "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1798
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Konigsberg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1798 "South Prussia" with mark E. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Konigsberg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WDA - MiM (4)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1798 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search