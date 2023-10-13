1 Grosz 1798 E "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1798 "South Prussia" with mark E. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Konigsberg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (4) F (3)