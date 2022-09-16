Thaler 1645 GR "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1645 "Torun" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 175,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (2)