Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1645 GR "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1645 GR "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1645 GR "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 43 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1645
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1645 "Torun" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 175,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
Poland Thaler 1645 GR "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5494 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1645 GR "Torun" at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2633 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Poland Thaler 1645 GR "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1645 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

