Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1645 GR "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 43 - 46 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1645
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1645 "Torun" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 175,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5494 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2633 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1645 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search