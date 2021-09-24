Thaler 1642 MS "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1642 "Torun" with mark MS. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the Antykwariat Dawid Janas auction for PLN 90,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2018.

