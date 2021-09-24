Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1642 MS "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 42 - 46 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1642
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1642 "Torun" with mark MS. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the Antykwariat Dawid Janas auction for PLN 90,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Janas (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
22767 $
Price in auction currency 90000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
17422 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1642 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search