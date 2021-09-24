Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1642 MS "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1642 MS "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1642 MS "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 42 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1642
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1642 "Torun" with mark MS. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the Antykwariat Dawid Janas auction for PLN 90,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2018.

Poland Thaler 1642 MS "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Thaler 1642 MS "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
22767 $
Price in auction currency 90000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
17422 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1642 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Thaler 1642 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1642 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland Thaler 1642 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1642 MS "Torun" at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1642 MS "Torun" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Poland Thaler 1642 MS "Torun" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1642 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland Thaler 1642 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1642 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Thaler 1642 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1642 MS "Torun" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1642 MS "Torun" at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
