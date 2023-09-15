Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1641 MS "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1641 MS "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1641 MS "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 42 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1641
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1641 "Torun" with mark MS. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 69,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Poland Thaler 1641 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
15832 $
Price in auction currency 69000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1641 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5397 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1641 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1641 MS "Torun" at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date March 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1641 MS "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1641 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

