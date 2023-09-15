Thaler 1641 MS "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1641 "Torun" with mark MS. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 69,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

