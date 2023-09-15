Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1641 MS "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 42 - 46 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1641
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1641 "Torun" with mark MS. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 69,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
15832 $
Price in auction currency 69000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5397 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1641 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search