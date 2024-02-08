Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1640 "Torun" with mark MS. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 47,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (4) VF (18) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (1)

GGN (1)

Künker (3)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (5)

Numimarket (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Spink (1)

WCN (9)