Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 42 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1640
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1640 "Torun" with mark MS. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 47,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • WCN (9)
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4838 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3475 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Spink - June 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1640 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1640 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search