Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 42 - 46 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1640
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1640 "Torun" with mark MS. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 47,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4838 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3475 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1640 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
