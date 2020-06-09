Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1636 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 42 - 46 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1636
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1636 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- WCN (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2413 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
4971 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1636 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search