Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1636 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1636 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1636 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 42 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1636
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1636 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (2)
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2413 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
4971 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Torun" at auction Janas - March 23, 2019
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Torun" at auction Janas - March 23, 2019
Seller Janas
Date March 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Torun" at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Torun" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Torun" at auction GGN - October 23, 1999
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Torun" at auction GGN - October 23, 1999
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1636 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1636 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search