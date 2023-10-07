Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1634 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 42 - 46 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1634
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1634 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1922 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 120,000. Bidding took place December 7, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2424 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3295 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1634 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
