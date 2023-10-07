Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1634 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1634 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1634 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 42 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1634
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1634 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1922 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 120,000. Bidding took place December 7, 2013.

Poland Thaler 1634 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Thaler 1634 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2424 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3295 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1634 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Thaler 1634 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1634 II "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland Thaler 1634 II "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1634 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Thaler 1634 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1634 II "Torun" at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1634 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland Thaler 1634 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1634 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland Thaler 1634 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1634 II "Torun" at auction Aurea - December 7, 2013
Seller Aurea
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1634 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Thaler 1634 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1634 II "Torun" at auction GGN - February 23, 1991
Poland Thaler 1634 II "Torun" at auction GGN - February 23, 1991
Seller GGN
Date February 23, 1991
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1634 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

