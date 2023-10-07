Thaler 1634 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1634 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1922 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 120,000. Bidding took place December 7, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (2) VF (11) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4)