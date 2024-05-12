Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1633 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1633 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1633 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 42 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1633
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1633 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 88,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WCN (17)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3236 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5312 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Numis Poland - November 10, 2018
Poland Thaler 1633 II "Torun" at auction Numis Poland - November 10, 2018
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1633 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1633 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search