Thaler 1633 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 42 - 46 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1633
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1633 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 88,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3236 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5312 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
