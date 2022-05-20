Thaler 1644 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1644 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) VF (2)