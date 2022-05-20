Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1644 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1644 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1644 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 43 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1644
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1644 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
Poland Thaler 1644 GR "Danzig" at auction Dorotheum - May 20, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
17984 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1644 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
3610 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1644 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1644 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

