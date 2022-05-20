Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1644 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 43 - 46 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1644
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1644 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Dorotheum (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
17984 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
3610 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1644 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
