Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1642 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1642 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1642 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 43 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1642
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1642 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3180 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 90,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
Poland Thaler 1642 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
18034 $
Price in auction currency 90000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1642 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
8131 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1642 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1642 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1642 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1642 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1642 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
