Thaler 1642 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1642 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3180 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 90,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1)