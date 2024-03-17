Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1639 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1201 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 59,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Сondition XF (8) VF (3)