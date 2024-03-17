Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 43 - 46 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1639
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1639 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1201 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 59,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7336 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14652 $
Price in auction currency 59000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1639 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search