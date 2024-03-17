Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 43 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1639
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1639 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1201 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 59,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7336 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14652 $
Price in auction currency 59000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1639 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1639 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search