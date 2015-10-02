Thaler 1639 II "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1639 "Danzig" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2281 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)