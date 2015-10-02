Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1639 II "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1639 II "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1639 II "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 44 - 45 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1639
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1639 "Danzig" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2281 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Poland Thaler 1639 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
5013 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
3608 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1639 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

