Thaler 1639 II "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 44 - 45 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1639
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1639 "Danzig" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2281 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
5013 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
3608 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
