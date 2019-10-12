Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 44 - 45 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1638
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1638 "Danzig" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
4119 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
7825 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1638 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

