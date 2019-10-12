Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 44 - 45 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1638
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1638 "Danzig" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
4119 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
7825 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
