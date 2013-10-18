Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1638
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1638 "Danzig" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 90,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
29522 $
Price in auction currency 90000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
200 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 200 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1638 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

