Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1638
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1638 "Danzig" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 90,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
29522 $
Price in auction currency 90000 PLN
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
