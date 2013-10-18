Thaler 1638 II "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1638 "Danzig" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 90,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

