Thaler 1636 II "Danzig". Date under coat of arms (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1636 "Danzig" with mark II. Date under coat of arms. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1046 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.

