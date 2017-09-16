Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1636 II "Danzig". Date under coat of arms (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Variety: Date under coat of arms

Obverse Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" Date under coat of arms - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" Date under coat of arms - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 45 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1636
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1636 "Danzig" with mark II. Date under coat of arms. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1046 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" at auction Janas - September 16, 2017
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" at auction Janas - September 16, 2017
Seller Janas
Date September 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
12295 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
26254 $
Price in auction currency 80000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1636 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1636 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search