Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1636 II "Danzig". Date under coat of arms (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Variety: Date under coat of arms
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 45 - 46 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1636
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1636 "Danzig" with mark II. Date under coat of arms. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1046 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
12295 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
26254 $
Price in auction currency 80000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1636 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search