Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1635 II "Elbing" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1635 II "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1635 II "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1635
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1635 "Elbing" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 125,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
10899 $
Price in auction currency 53000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
10057 $
Price in auction currency 39500 PLN
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Elbing" at auction Numisbalt - April 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Elbing" at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Elbing" at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Elbing" at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Elbing" at auction Artemide Aste - July 15, 2014
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 15, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Elbing" at auction Artemide Aste - March 26, 2011
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 26, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Elbing" at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Elbing" at auction UBS - September 14, 2003
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1635 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

