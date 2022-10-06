Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1635 II "Elbing" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1635
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1635 "Elbing" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 125,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
10899 $
Price in auction currency 53000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
10057 $
Price in auction currency 39500 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
