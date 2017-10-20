Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1645 C DC "With a sword" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1645 C DC "With a sword" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1645 C DC "With a sword" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 43 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1645
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1645 "With a sword" with mark C DC. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 89,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Poland Thaler 1645 C DC "With a sword" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
26756 $
Price in auction currency 96000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1645 C DC "With a sword" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
15988 $
Price in auction currency 59000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1645 C DC "With a sword" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1645 C DC "With a sword" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1645 C DC "With a sword" at auction M&M AG, CH - March 5, 2001
Seller M&M AG, CH
Date March 5, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1645 C DC "With a sword" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1645 C DC "With a sword" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1645 C DC "With a sword" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1645 C DC "With a sword" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1645 C DC "With a sword" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1645 "With a sword", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
