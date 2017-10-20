Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1645 C DC "With a sword" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 43 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1645
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1645 "With a sword" with mark C DC. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 89,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- CNG (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Otto Helbing (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
26756 $
Price in auction currency 96000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
15988 $
Price in auction currency 59000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller M&M AG, CH
Date March 5, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1645 "With a sword", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search