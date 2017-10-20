Thaler 1645 C DC "With a sword" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1645 "With a sword" with mark C DC. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 89,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Сondition XF (4) VF (5) VG (1) Other filters Coins from collections (5)